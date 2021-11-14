FRANKFORT (KT) – A memorial service took place in the State Capitol Rotunda on Sunday to honor more than 10,000 Kentuckians who have lost their lives to COVID-19, and the winning design for a permanent memorial on the Capitol grounds was also unveiled.
Despite the dreary weather that forced the memorial to be moved indoors, dozens of people turned out.
“The number of Kentuckians lost to COVID is approaching the total number of our people we lost in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War combined,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Right now, more than 10,000 of our neighbors are gone, and their loved ones are hurting, missing them, preparing for their first or second Thanksgiving with an empty seat at the table.
Another speaker was Jacqueline Woodward, who lost her husband to COVID-19, and called this a devastating time for so many.
During Sunday’s ceremony, the governor announced Kentucky native Amanda Matthews, artist and chief executive officer of Lexington-based Prometheus Foundry, has been commissioned to create the permanent Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial, which will be located in Monument Park on the Kentucky State Capitol grounds.
A COVID-19 Memorial Advisory Panel, which included health care heroes, family members and loved ones of those lost, as well as COVID-19 survivors, selected the final design for the memorial. Berea Citizen Publisher and Kentucky Today Sports Editor Keith Taylor, also is a member of the panel.
“As a Kentucky native, Amanda’s pride and compassion for the people of the commonwealth and for the struggles so many have faced during the pandemic shine brightly from her personally and through this work,” Beshear said. “This piece will be expertly crafted, illustrating Kentuckians’ willingness to come together for each other during this pandemic.”
The memorial, titled “United We Stand, Divided We Fall,” will honor Kentucky’s losses and sacrifices since March 2020 and remind future generations of the challenges Kentuckians overcame together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.