“God gave us memory so that we might have roses in December.” -J.M Barrie
Last week, my grandfather’s (Bill Grant) brother, Wesley Grant, passed away. Many in Kirksville and Garrard County have probably shared a meal or two with him at the store or shared a seat with him at the stockyards. While I did not get the chance to know him very well personally, his daughter, Mary Grant Harris, is absolutely my favorite of my dad’s first cousins. My heart hurts for them at the tremendous loss. I know that Uncle Wesley has had a week of rejoicing in Heaven with his family and our Lord.
After Uncle Wesley’s passing there are only two siblings left from my papaw’s original family- Leslie Grant and Frances King.
Papaw’s original family was huge. His parents had twelve children. This size of my extended family is definitely one of the reasons that being a Grant has always been so special to me. Usually any time someone finds out what my last name is, they know at least one member of my family. Because of the number of aunts and uncles I had from papaw’s siblings and their spouses, there are only a couple that I got to know very well. There are still children and grandchildren of his siblings that I have never met, or know only by name.
Because of this kinship to various members of my family that so many tend to have, I often have the chance to enjoy hearing stories from others about my aunts, uncles, and grandparents. Even though these stories are not memories of my own, they allow me to share in an experience with my family- no matter how many of us there are.
Large families like mine are not the norm any more, and many are surprised when they hear how many losses members of my family have suffered this year. Despite my not knowing all of my aunts and uncles very well, my dad and his siblings and the children of those aunts and uncles really did grow up fairly close together. I love being on Facebook and seeing photos of weddings, vacations, road trips, working in the fields, and all the things they did together when they were growing up. More than that, I love reading the memories and sentiments shared about those times.
Memories, even those that are not our own, tend to be the bright spot of difficult times when we are grieving. We learn something new or remember something that seems like a faint memory of our own about those that we love. These memories truly are our “roses in December” and carry us through the darkest of times, and often serve as reminders of happier times. Memories serve as a connection to the past, to loved ones, as a way to get to know more about the family that we don’t see often…they serve many purposes. But, when one is grieving a loss, that connection is the most important. Share a memory with someone, you never know whose grieving process you’re helping when you do, or what connection to their family your strengthening.
