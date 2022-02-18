I
was thinking about odd little things from the past. Do you remember when you bought the glass bottles of Pepsi from the store in the cardboard container? Do you remember collecting these and taking them back to the store for a deposit on your next purchase? We would take a couple of cartons back at a time. My mother always had a weakness for Pepsi. I’m sure with all of us kids the Pepsi didn’t last long, and she probably couldn’t afford to buy too much or too often.
I heard a story about a man and his brother. They were both riding on a bicycle with a basket filled with glass bottles. They were going to collect the deposit money to buy some candy. They were just topping a hill. When they came up and over the hill, they had to jerk the bicycle to the side to avoid a mowing machine in the road. The bicycle turned over as they ran into the ditch. The glass bottles broke, and they both ended up cut and bleeding. Their labor had ended with no reward.
That reminded me of the trading stamps that people used to collect when they bought groceries. The dollar value of your groceries determined what type of stamps you received. You stuck them in the pages of a booklet you received. When the book was full, you could redeem them for merchandise. I’m sure it took a lot of stamps to get anything very valuable. My mom got some items through the years. I think she got a couple of clocks and maybe some lamps. I seem to remember when she went to redeem her stamps one time, that she fell in the store. She was very embarrassed!
I guess I like to think about the past because it was centered more on family. It was a time when my parents provided everything, so I had little to worry about. I was free to be a kid. Just playing and being outside with my brothers and sisters. I wish more kids could have that simplicity now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.