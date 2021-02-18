W
eather conditions over the past week have undoubtedly humbled and challenged us.
The icy events of late caused many to reminisce on the 2009 ice storm. While this week’s storms have been inconvenient and caused some power outages and downed trees, it has been much less significant than what we experienced a few years ago.
My senior year at Madison Southern was in 2009. We missed several days of school during that storm, and then later that May, we had the tornados and straight-line winds that did so much damage in Kirksville and parts of Highway 52.
That was a traumatic year for many families in our community who lost homes, livestock, crops, etc. I am hopeful that this is the last of the severe weather events for this year and that we don’t repeat the kind of winter and spring we experienced then.
This ice storm did cause some in Poosey to lose power. However, road crews worked diligently to ensure that our sweet little backroads were mostly passable, so some could get out and find warmer places to stay if necessary.
The Kirksville Volunteer Fire Department has also remained staffed during these winter storms- staying at the ready in case of emergency.
There were some beautiful sights to behold in our tiny town during the days between the first and second rounds of snow and ice.
Curtis Pike and Hagan’s Mill are more than picturesque during winter weather. The trees were glistening with ice-covered branches, and the top of the creeks just slightly frozen; the curves on 1295 never disappoint in the snow and ice.
The beauty of it all makes all of the inconveniences worth it.
Part of the joy of living in a small, rural community is that we have the opportunity to see details of nature in our daily travels that many who live within the city limits miss.
