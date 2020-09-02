Jackie Burnside, professor of sociology at Berea College, spoke at a dedication ceremony unveiling a mural painted in memory of Mary Merritt in Old Town at 210 North Broadway. Born in Berea, Merritt was the first African American licensed nurse in Kentucky. The mural was painted by Louisville native Jaylin Stewart. Prior to the ceremony. Merritt graduated from Berea College and also graduated from Freedman’s Hospital in Washington, D.C. where she graduated as a professional nurse. Merritt had a close relationship with late Berea College President William Frost and his wife Eleanor. She was the first African American to dine at Boone Tavern in 1921.
