Michael James Shannon

Michael “Mike” James Shannon, 58, of Nicholasville, Kentucky left his earthly body to join his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 5, 2022. He was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on October 19, 1963, to the late Don E. and Marianne Shannon of Fairview, Pennsylvania.
He was a graduate of Fairview High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Gannon University. He used that degree as a news director for many years with a number of news stations including, WICU and WSEE in Erie, PA as well as stations in Lexington, KY and San Antonio, TX. He was especially proud of becoming a Master Counselor in DeMolay and a Master Counselor for the Boy Scouts of America. He served as Scoutmaster for Troop 74 in which he helped two of his sons attain the rank of Eagle Scout. Later in life, he received his certification as a pharmacy technician and retired as a medical assistant for Revive Ministries.
He is survived by three sons, Mark Jennings Shannon, Paul McCain Shannon (London), and Ryan Michael Shannon of Berea, Kentucky; two sisters, Julianne Shannon Johnson (Eric) of Chantilly, Virginia, and Kathleen (Jack) Tufts, one niece, Kaitlin Tufts of Erie, Pennsylvania; and mother of his children, Zondra Shannon of Berea, Kentucky.
Visitation will begin at 12:00 with the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Oldham, Roberts, and Powell Funeral Home in Richmond, Kentucky with Pastor Jonas Hill officiating. He will be laid to rest in Berea Cemetery on Oak Grove Court. Pallbearers will be Paul Shannon, Mark Shannon, Ryan Shannon, Lucas Reynolds, Seth Reins, Peyton Keene, Jason Hill, and Ron Davis. Honorary Pallbearers are Terry Jones and Wess Reynolds.
