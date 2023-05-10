Michael Todd Hughes, 54, of Berea Kentucky passed away on April 27, 2023, after a severe battle with pneumonia.
Todd was born November 16, 1968, to his parents Krin Whitcomb and Vic Lee Hughes in Lexington Kentucky. Todd entered into the United States Navy on April 1, 1992, and served with pride to ensure that his family's needs were above and beyond taken care of. Todd is survived by his children Taylor Hughes, Whitcomb Hughes, Hadley Hughes, Campbell Hughes, and Avenlea Hughes. His brothers Doug and Brian Hughes, his mother; Krin Whitcomb. As well as the many friends that Todd made throughout his life.
A celebration of life was held for Todd on May 5, 2023, at Lakes Funeral Home.
