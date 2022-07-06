Michael Wayne Brock, 66, of Berea, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at UK Hospital in Lexington.
Michael was born in Berea, Kentucky to late Elizabeth (Curtis “Curt”) Green and Monroe Brock. In addition to his mother and stepfather, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Monroe Brock and one daughter Robin Brock.
Mike was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed spending time with this family, playing golf, and telling stories of how much he loved being on the road and the many places he visited.
He is survived by his father, Monroe Brock; one brother Miley (Hilda) Brock and one sister, Dianne (Bob) Reynolds; his four children, Curtis (Ashly) Brock, Brandon (Tonya) Brock, Brandy (Scott) Riney, and Shannon (Heather) Brock; eleven grandchildren, Gage Brock, Aysia Brock, Aniyah Brock, Tyler Riney, Dalton Riney, Cameron Riney, Coty Brock, Hailie Brock, Derek Bowling, Kayden Damrell, and Courtney Brock; and three great grandchildren, Braelynn Brock, Landon Stamper, and Kinsey Stamper.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Lakes Funeral Home. David Allen officiated and burial followed in the Berea Cemetery.
