The name Mike Caudill is well recognized and synonymous with education in Madison County.
Caudill served as a teacher, principal, director of district wide services, assistant superintendent, and finally superintendent of the county school system before he passed away in 2007.
Caudill, a graduate of Berea College and Eastern Kentucky University, touched many lives through his roles within the school system and continues to do so through an educational foundation, Mike’s Kids, which was started in his memory as a way to continue his love and passion for education.
“When Mike died, there were several people that wanted to do something in Mike’s Memory,” said Lisa Caudill, Caudill’s widow. “Pam Hogge, who was Mike’s executive secretary at the board of education, had sold blue bracelets when Mike was having his second bone marrow transplant. We took that money and donated to the UK Markey Cancer Center. So we all brainstormed and came up with the idea of an education foundation.
“Mike had always wanted to start one here in Madison County, so we have tried to make that dream come true.”
Mike’s Kids Education Foundation, Inc. is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization dedicated to fulfilling Mike’s desire to ensure all students in Madison County have the opportunity to succeed.
The foundation awards 18 $500 grants to teachers for literacy programs and a $500 technology grants for the top secondary and elementary technology schools of the year, as well as college or vocational scholarships to Madison Central and Madison Southern students who are nominated by their teachers and may need an extra push to stay on track and complete their higher education.
“Mike’s big initiative when he was superintendent was literacy,” Lisa Caudill said. “He wanted all children reading on grade level. That is why we chose literacy as our point of interest.”
For the literacy grants, teachers submit proposals and a team of educators and professionals select the recipients after applications are completed and choose the top 18.
“Some years we have awarded 20 if the scoring is very close,” Lisa Caudill said. “Madison
County teachers have not only taken advantage of this opportunity for reading and language arts, but they have also created programs that enhanced the curriculum in mathematics, science and history.”
Mike’s Kids Education Foundation partnered with the Madison County Schools Technology
Department to provide a technology grant each year to the district’s Technology School of the Year for the secondary school winner and the elementary schools winner. Each year, the district hosts its annual Technology Extravaganza for secondary schools and for elementary schools.
The events give students from kindergarten to 12th grade the opportunity to show off their technology skills in a variety of categories. The Technology School of the Year is awarded to the secondary school and elementary school with the highest total points scored during the
Extravaganza. Mike’s Kids provides $500 to the winning schools to be used to enhance the school’s technology program for students.
Lisa Caudill said the high school senior scholarships are different than most because it is teacher nominated. Recipients are students who have the potential to continue their education, but need a little extra push to stay on track. These students may have had academic difficulties, socioeconomic constraints or have overcome obstacles and hardships in life to graduate. Scholarship recipients should also exhibit leadership skills, trust, good moral character and have a caring attitude toward others. The scholarship may be used at any higher-education facility-a four year college, vocational training, a two- year program or a technical school.
To date, Mike’s Kids has awarded approximately, $140,000 to teachers and schools and $28,000 in scholarship money, for a total of $168,000.
Lisa Caudill said she is pleased with how Mike’s Kids has grown over the years, but would like to see it continue to grow to aid more Madison County kids.
“We have gone from awarding two scholarships to seniors-one at Madison Central and one at to Madison Southern– to awarding 18 $500 teacher grants each year, plus the scholarships to seniors,” she said. “ We have also been able to hire an Executive Director. This year we were able to give $10,000 to the new Ignite Academy South. So, we are very proud of our accomplishments.”
Lisa Caudill credits the success of the foundation to donors and participants in the annual MKEF Golf Scramble. She also credits the foundation’s board members Dominique Martin, Debbie Engle, Donna Baird, Becky Coyle, Jackson Davenport, Michael Hay, Pam Hogge, Amanda Schmuttee, and Tony Thomas for the work they do behind the scenes in growing the foundation toward the future.
She encourages anyone who is interested in education in Madison County to join the foundation board.
“We accept donations anytime, and of course participate in our annual golf scramble as either a player or sponsor. We are fortunate that we have had sponsors and golfers that have participated every year.”
The foundation’s website is undergoing changes and will soon be featured on the Madison County Schools district web page (www.madison.kyschools.us) with its own link within the next month. The site will give updates on what the foundation is doing for the students and teachers of the county.
Lisa Caudill said Mike would be very pleased that she and others are continuing to support the students of Madison County.
“Mike was a big proponent of education,” she said. “He always put children first in his decisions and wanted all of them to succeed. Mike was also someone that believed that it takes everyone to support our children, not just one person. So, he might not like the idea of us singling him out and naming it after him, but we wanted to use his philosophy and keep his memory alive.”
