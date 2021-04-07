March Madness and Kentucky basketball are nearly synonymous with one another. While 2021 wasn’t the year of the Wildcats or Cardinals, one Kentucky college basketball team – with Berea ties – ran through its national tournament to capture the championship.
The Lady Eagles of tiny Alice Lloyd College in Pippas Pass in Knott County, mowed down the competition during the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) tournament.
Coached by former Berea Community girls and Berea College men’s and women’s coach John Mills, the No. 4 seeded Lady Eagles knocked off NCCAA’s No. 5 seed (Ecclesia College, 79-56), No. 1 seed Southwestern Christian University, 72-69) and No. 2 seed (University of Northwestern, 68-53) for the school’s first national championship in any sport.
Mills, who maintains a residence in Berea, has coached college basketball for 27 years, splitting time between Berea College and Alice Lloyd College. Mills has put together a 418-350 record over his career, including his first national championship.
Mills began his coaching career in 1983 by coaching the Berea Lady Pirates at the high school level.
In addition to the national title, the NCCAA named Mills the 2021 women’s coach of the year.
In his low-key style, Mills quickly credited his players for his post-season accolades.
“What it means to me is our players were successful,” Mills said. “Everything we do as coaches is set up our players for success.”
The 2020-21 season was challenging both on and off the court, according to Mills.
“We saw the effects of Covid early on in the season when our first game was canceled because Bluefield College players came down with it,” Mills said.
Covid-19 forced the cancellation of half of the regular-season games. Despite the obstacles, the Lady Eagles went 8-7 during the regular season and earned a No. 4 seed in the NCCAA tournament.
With so many cancellations, Mills and his staff had to get creative to keep its competitive edge during the season.
“Each week, we would have a couple of different competitive drills, and there were consequences for the losers, and the winners get to watch,” Mills explained. “They took to that well. It was amazing. We had shooting drills, free throws, and the team was split into two groups. We played two-on-two, three-on-three, four-on-four, and so on.”
It paid off during the national tournament, which was held at Grace College in Winona Lake, Ind., about two hours north of Indianapolis.
“When we got to nationals, our team had that look that every coach wants to see,” Mills said. “They were focused, and they were together. They had that swagger about them. It didn’t matter who we played; they were going to get our best shot, and it worked out.”
Being a national-championship winning coach is a humbling experience for Mills.
“I didn’t expect anything like this when I first started coaching,” he said. “The coach of the year award is a residual award, and it’s all based on the performance of the players.”
Mills has also discovered having a national championship on his resume has netted nice returns when recruiting high school players.
“This has boosted our recruitment,” he explained. “We are getting people to answer our phone calls know that we couldn’t before. Players want to go where they have a chance to win.”
He also praised his family, alluding to the many sacrifices they have made over the years for him to pursue his coaching dream.
“None of these things in any of our lives would be possible if it weren’t for the influence of all the people in our lives,” he explained. “My family has sacrificed so much to allow me to do what I do. The family has to buy in, or you can’t do what I do. They have to buy in and be supportive of that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.