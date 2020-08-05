Mina Fish Wolfe, 89, of Berea, passed away at her daughter’s home on Monday, August 3, 2020. Mina was born in Wildie, Kentucky to the late Jack and Margie Coffey Fish. She was a homemaker, she enjoyed Bluegrass music and loved getting the family together for food and fellowship. She loved and babysat for many children over the years and they all called her Mamaw Mina.Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Maret Cemetery in Rockcastle County with Pastor Mark Sarver officiating. Condolences may be left for the family at www.lakesfuneralhome.com
