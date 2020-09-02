Minh Mary Johnson, 53, Berea died suddenly at her residence August 20, 2020. She was a Saigon, Vietnam native born September 25, 1966 daughter of the late Oris Ruben and Lan Ngoc Do Johnson, and had been a resident of Berea for the past 20 years. Mary was an Eastern Kentucky University graduate and Manager of Speedway in Berea. She loved spending time with family, card games, puzzles, traveling and crocheting. A Celebration of Life and Acceptance of Friends will be 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service. In accordance with Kentucky Governor’s Mandate social distancing and face coverings will be required.
To plant a tree in memory of Minh Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
