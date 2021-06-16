Minnie L. (Mundy) Clay, 89, of Dayton, Ohio, entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 7, 2021, at her residence.
Funeral services were held on Friday, June 11, 2021, at The Prairies Chapel, Dayton. Rev. Vanetta Bellows officiated. Burial followed in the Madison County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Fund of Ohio, bcfohio.org or the Mundy Watts Martin Scholarship Fund c/o Janel Lawson, 320 Primrose Circle, Richmond, KY 40475.
Local arrangements by Davis & Powell Funeral Home.
