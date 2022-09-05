Cletus L. Gentry, who was reported missing on Sept. 3 , has been located and is safe.
The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was contacted on September 3, 2022, in reference to a missing Rockcastle County man. The initial investigation indicated that Gentry, 90, of Mt. Vernon, was last seen at a residence on Miller Drive in Richmond at approximately 11:30 p.m. Friday night.
He was described as a white male, 5'10" tall and approximately weighing 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be driving a white 2013 Chevy Impala with a Kentucky license plate displaying 733RPR..
