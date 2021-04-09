By this time of the year the grind of the NCAA Tournament has taken its toll.
Although traveling to various parts of the country has its perks, trust me, it’s all work. Covering Kentucky in the Big Dance requires a lot of planning ahead — win or lose — from the game, to the press conferences to the open practices. Some of those itineraries include booking plane flights, hotel accommodations and everything in between.
Kentucky is usually one of the top seeds in the tournament, meaning the Wildcats are in demand and usually one of the teams playing during “prime time,” usually the designated 9:50 p.m. slot. That means tight deadlines, late, late nights and up early the next morning to do it all over again with a press conference ahead of the next game.
By the time the second weekend hits — think Sweet Sixteen, Elite Eight, things get a little tougher when it comes to scheduling ahead because the games are simply tougher and not as easy to predict. The “what if” factor begins to take shape. In addition to covering the game, the focus also is planning for the Final Four.
Two years ago, flights to Minneapolis were booked in Lexington after the Wildcats won their Sweet Sixteen game. I had to get creative and actually booked a flight from Knoxville, Tennessee to Minneapolis and I was going to fly back after the tournament and spend the rest of the week in Pigeon Forge with my family.
After Kentucky lost, I canceled my flight and instead spend the week in Pigeon Forge, which was one of the last times I spent spring break with my mom at her favorite destination spot. My sister Taunya and my nieces Shelby and Addisyn were with us, which made that trip even more memorable.
Back to work, the outcome for some Kentucky teams are easier to predict than others. One of those teams was the 2011 squad that reached the Final Four in Houston, one year after the John Wall version lost to West Virginia in Syracuse, New York. The trip to Houston was my first and it also was one of my most memorable trips. I met late President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush and he was gracious enough to sign my credential, which I still have in my home office.
Looking back, the 2012 team, which won the school’s eighth national title, was probably the most talented team of the John Calipari era, simply because it had a mixture of young talent, blended with veteran players such as former Kentucky Mr. Basketball Darius Miller.
I’ve missed covering the SEC and NCAA Tournament during the past couple of years. Even thought it will be a busy time, I will never take it for granted again.
