The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to White Hall Shrine Road on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 around 10:24 a.m. in reference to an unresponsive female.

 

The initial investigation indicated that Jeanette Henderson, 73, Lexington passed away in her vehicle on White Hall Shrine Road. Henderson had been missing from Lexington since December 6, 2020. No foul play is suspected.

 

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by Madison County Sheriff Detective Kevin Crutcher and the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

  

 

