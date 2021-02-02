The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is investigating a robbery that occurred just after 3 p.m. Monday at 'WOW' BP gas station on Lexington Road, in northern Madison County.
The initial investigation indicated a customer was robbed by a man inside the store. The man was seen leaving the gas station in a maroon Chevrolet Silverado truck. While investigating the robbery, KSP observed the vehicle pull back into the parking lot. The Trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver would not stop and a pursuit was initiated.
The vehicle turned onto Carr Lane, where the driver lost control and got stuck in a snow covered field. The suspect ran into a wooded area, at which time KSP Troopers and the Madison County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the area and set up a perimeter. An Aircraft branch (KSP) was requested to assist in the search.
While Troopers, MCSO Deputies, and a MCSO K-9 unit were searching the area of Carr Lane, KSP was notified of another robbery on Lexington Road, where a homeowner was assaulted. The caller reported that a white Toyota RAV4, and firearms were taken during the robbery.
A Deputy located the RAV4 in the parking of the Love's Truck Stop, at which time a pursuit was initiated on Colonel Road. The vehicle continued traveling south on Colonel Road, where the driver lost control and drove into a creek. The driver ran from the vehicle into a wooded area near I-75 North. The Aircraft Branch located the man in a tree line and direct Troopers and Deputies to his location.
Corearial Pratt, 33, of Lelan, Mississippi was taken into custody without further incident. He is lodged at the Madison County Detention Center charged with Robbery 1st Degree, Burglary 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More and traffic related offenses.
