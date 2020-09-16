Mitchell Baker, a resident of the Dreyfus area of Madison County all his life, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Kenwood Healthcare in Richmond. He was the son of the late Burnom and Gladys Hunter Baker and member of Knob Lick Baptist Church.
Because of the current Covid-19 pandemic, the Funeral Service and Burial was private for immediate family only.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service is entrusted with arrangements.
