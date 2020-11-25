As we approach Thanksgiving, in the spotlight are Marilyn Brown and Bob Moats, both of whom are shining examples of Berea Home Village volunteers who cheerfully serve their community.
Each year the Member and Volunteer Committee of the BHV Board chooses two volunteers who epitomize an excellent volunteer. Marilyn and Bob give of themselves to help provide independence for Berea seniors. Even in the light of the Covid 19 pandemic, these two are always ready and willing to help.
Bob Moats, who refers to himself as “Bob the Bean counter,” says of the announcement, “I am overwhelmed with this honor. I want to thank the committee for their vote of confidence. I am also honored to be in the company of winners like Marilyn, Dave Reilly, and Carol Gilliam.”
Bob tells the story of how he came to be a volunteer. “On my last day as a Senior Financial Analyst at Kentucky One Heath, working out of Saint Joseph Berea, I asked Katie Heckman who was the head of volunteers at SJB if she knew volunteer opportunities for an old accountant. She then invited me to a steering committee meeting, and I left as the treasurer of a group of people with a dream.” Bob holds the distinction of serving as tech advisor and sympathetic sounding board for the executive director.
“I have been trained like all other volunteers, but my contribution to BHV is not on the frontline like other recipients. Behind the scenes support is my specialty. I have been a volunteer in many areas that help others in one way or another and that is what BHV allows me to do during my retirement years.”
Bob explains why he volunteers for BHV and what he does. “During my retirement, I couldn’t see myself not involved in a meaningful cause. During my actual work career, I had learned a lot about business operations, management, accounting, and problem solving. I worked hard to gain this knowledge and wanted to use it to help this steering committee attain their dream. So, given that, I used my skills to help the young organization become Berea Home Village, Inc., and a 501c3 nonprofit in the eyes of the IRS. Now, I serve by working with the following: financials via QuickBooks, donor management system called Donor Perfect, and ZOOM meeting software. I also chair the Finance Committee and participate on the Fundraising Committee.”
Why does Bob think BHV is important to the Berea Community? He explains, “The Berea community is remarkably close knit and self-sufficient. The way I have been welcomed to this community even though I don’t live here has made me feel more at home than anywhere else I have been. Since the beginning the Berea community has proven that BHV is important by its member and volunteer growth and financial support.”
Marilyn Brown, a former social worker, came to the first volunteer orientation several years ago and has been a volunteer ever since. She also serves on the Member and Volunteer Committee which reviews how the helping process is working. “Volunteering has been part of most of my life. Volunteering is especially important to me, a way of ‘giving back’ for the amazing blessings I have received throughout the years. When I heard about BHV, this seemed like a natural fit for my interests, an opportunity to help people to be able to stay in their own homes as long as they wish to and as long as that is possible.”
Marilyn continues, “From childhood, I have always enjoyed interacting with older people, and this seemed to be a good opportunity for me in my retirement years – to be able to assist those who need a bit of extra help. There are people who I check with regularly to see what their needs are, then report to Katie (our Director) who matches those needs with a volunteer who can help. Sometimes that person is me; other times it is another volunteer who can do what I cannot. (That is what the Village is all about.) I have been able to drive some members to the doctor or to other places they need to go. Picking up and delivering a member’s needed items is usually an easy thing to do.”
“I believe that most people like to live independently as long as it is possible to do so. Home is where the heart is -- where we are in familiar surroundings with our family, neighbors, and friends – with the people we love. Sometimes people just need a bit of help to make that happen. That is where BHV comes in, matching needs with volunteers who can help to meet those needs. Interestingly, it is possible to be both a member AND a volunteer. There are tasks that can be done by those who may be mostly homebound. For example, telephone contacts can be a lifeline for those who cannot, or rarely, leave their homes.”
When asked what she is thankful for this holiday season she had this to say, “I have so MUCH to be thankful for – not just at Thanksgiving time, but all the time! I am thankful for my faith, my family, my church, and my friends. I am thankful for good health. I am thankful for the new friends I have made through BHV, both members and volunteers. I am thankful that, if the time should come that we need help to remain living at home, BHV services will be available to my husband and me. That gives me a lot of hope and comfort. I hope that our need for help will still be several years away because I really enjoy being a volunteer with BHV! It is wonderful to know that this Village exists!”
In this Covid-19-time, Berea Home Village services have been temporarily diminished, but as they are deemed an “essential service,” some can continue. With help from its volunteers BHV has followed the Governor’s guidelines and has been extremely careful as they try to provide what they can.
To donate, join, serve on a committee, or volunteer for BHV please call 859-358-8610.
