By Andy McDonald
For The Citizen
Berea’s mountain bike park is a success so far, according to a recent survey, but officials say plans are in the works to add to the city’s outdoor attractions, including more mountain bike trails and kayaking.
During a recent meeting of the Berea City Council, Dr. Louisa Summers and her student assistants presented data projecting that the Berea Mountain Bike Park attracts approximately 4,000 visitors annually.
Summers, a professor of Health and Human Performance at Berea College and chair of the Berea Trail Town Committee, stated the bike park is definitely contributing to economic development. Sixty-seven percent of survey participants said they planned to eat at Berea restaurants when they were finished at the bike park, and the average amount of money spent on the trip to Berea was $35, according to the study. “I was really pleased with this,” Summers said.
More importantly, Summers noted over half of the 50 people surveyed reported having a household income of $75,000 or greater, and that Berea could get a larger share of those tourism dollars.
“Mountain biking is an expensive hobby, and mountain bikers have money to spend,” Summers told the council, urging the city to commit to expanded cross marketing to draw more visitors into the city with the mountain bike and shared use trails, then ideally keep them in town for attractions such as the Levitt AMP Berea concert series.
The city, meanwhile, is exploring additional strategies for enticing tourists to stay longer. The first is a second phase of mountain bike trails. The second will be to find ways to expand kayaking opportunities on Silver Creek.
“The Kentucky Mountain Bike Association has expressed an interest in helping construct new trails, and actually providing the labor to create the trails,” Fraley said. “The city of Berea and the Berea Industrial Development Authority has land in the Menelaus Industrial Park near Silver Creek that is not suitable for industrial development or sites for businesses. I envision that we would want to do what we did with the original bike park: open up part of the land that’s not suitable for industrial development for use by the people who own it, which is the citizens of Berea.”
Fraley said no specific site has been identified as yet, nor has it been determined if it will be privately owned, publicly owned, or a combination of both. Whatever the case, the goal will be to benefit local residents while drawing new visitors, he said.
“To me, that’s what makes sense – to make sure the citizens can benefit from the city having that land and also attract people into town for sports recreation tourism, which in turn helps our local businesses,” Fraley said. “It particularly helps our restaurants, but in time, we hope we can help our lodging industry, including our hotels, motels and Airbnb’s, as well as our small businesses, retail shops, gas stations, and antique shops.”
Fraley also revealed plans to build on existing kayaking opportunities in Berea. Kayaking is currently available at Owsley Fork Reservoir, but last year, Fraley said he and former public works director Donnie Davidson kayaked on Silver Creek from the bridge at Highway 1016 to a fork near White Station bridge. That was inspiration for a new idea, Fraley said.
“There are segments of the creek that are gorgeous. This is something I would like to see if we can make a trail safely and efficiently, to open up the creek to residents and visitors who might want to kayak in conjunction with a bike trip,” Fraley said.
Having both of those new opportunities, combined with the city’s existing shared use trails and the Pinnacles, could entice people to stay longer, Fraley said.
“Maybe then you’d have someone who would want to come here for a weekend or maybe a week,” Fraley said. “Expanding those recreational opportunities is something I want to work on over the next mayoral term. My dream is to bring people to town for mini-vacations, where they stay, one, two or three nights, perhaps a long weekend, and maybe we’ll get to the point where maybe someone will come to Berea and stay an entire week for a vacation. We have a lot to offer. The history of Berea College, the student crafts, the Berea arts and crafts scene, unique restaurants, and outdoor recreation. With all of that, you have the real possibility of someone deciding they’d like to stay a week.”
