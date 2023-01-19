The power is out for 1,063 Bluegrass Energy Customers in Berea and Madison County.
Power is expected to be restored at approximately 8:45 p.m. According to a social media post, the outages were caused my high winds in the area.
"Please know we are working as safely and quickly as possible to restore your power," the post said.
If you need to report an outage, use the smartphone app, website, or call 888-655-4243. Visit outage.bgenergy.com for up-to-date outage information.
