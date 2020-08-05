Approximately 1,400 supporters of “Back the Blue” attended a march last Saturday to show their support for law enforcement officials.
“I was so thankful for the show of support,” said Bill Moore, one of the event’s three organizers. “I was blown away at the number of people that came out.
“I think that the fine men and women of Law Enforcement who protect us here in Berea and surrounding counties got the message that we support them 100 percent.”
Berea City Council member David Rowlette read a resolution supporting police when marchers reached Berea City Hall.
More “Back the Blue” marches are being planned for other counties and cities across Central Kentucky to show support for law enforcement officials.
