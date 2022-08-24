By Leslie Barlow
Citizen Staff Writer
Providing more services with less taxes for county residents was the theme of the special purpose government entity’s presentation of Ad Valorem tax rates during the Aug. 23 Madison County Fiscal Court meeting at the Madison County Courthouse.
Of the five entities making presentations to the court, two lowered their 2023 rates while three maintained the same rates as last year.
Ron Jackson, Madison County 911 director, said the department has taken compensated rates and lowered its real property tax rate from 4.6% per $100 in 2022 to 4.4% per $100 in 2023 for real property. The rate for motor vehicles and watercraft will drop to 6% per $100 of value.
The department recently added a 24-hour ambulance to Berea, increasing its ambulance total to three. There are six 24-hour ambulances for dispatch in Richmond.
“I never thought I would see the day where we were running a total of nine 24-hour ambulances in the county. I am extremely proud to say that we are lowering our taxes and increasing our services,” Jackson said.
Jackson estimated the EMS would service about 20,000 calls this year.
The library board also lowered its rates. The rate for real property is 5.2%, personal property 6.5%, and motor vehicles and watercraft at 3.5%. The extension office kept its rates at 1.8% for real property, 3.37% personal property, and 1.4% for motor vehicles and watercraft. The health department is maintaining the same rate at five cents across the board for real and personal property, as well as motor vehicles and water craft. The Red Lick Water Shed will maintain a five cents across the board tax rate for real and personal property and motor vehicle and watercraft.
“I want to thank all of the taxing districts and the citizens of the county that serve on the boards for all of their hard work,” said Reagan Taylor, Madison County Judge-Executive. “This shows that everyone involved is doing their due diligence, lowering rates, and providing more services with less money.”
The court had the first reading of a proposed zone change from C-7/R-7 (Commercial and residential agriculture) to UC-1 ( Single family residential) for 70.27 acres on College Hill Road near Waco. The court voted 4-1 to approve the first reading with Magistrate John Tudor, who represents the area, voting no.
The magistrates and judge-executive can inspect the property and traffic patterns in the area before the second reading and public comment period to approve the zone change.
Tudor said he had received several comments from residents of the area voicing their displeasure.
“I’ve received several calls opposing not necessarily the new development, but the prospect of the single family homes being built at a rate of three homes per acre,” he said. “We have a nice development across the road with $300,00 and $400,000 homes and the residents are afraid if 1,300 to 1,500 square foot homes are constructed that will lower the property values of their homes.”
Bert Thomas, Planning and Zoning director, said the number of homes per acre, as well as the square footage of the homes, are yet to be determined by the builder. Sewer issues are also up for discussion.
Thomas said the builder would be available to answer questions at the second reading of the zone change. The magistrate also expressed concern about the traffic impact of the area and the difficulty of adding a turn lane into the neighborhood from College Hill Road.
“I’m going to research all of the issues further, but I haven’t had much positive feedback on this project,” Tudor said.
In other business:
- Issued a proclamation for National Assisted Living Week Sept. 11-Sept. 17.
- Heard the treasurer’s report for the first 30 days of the fiscal year, ending July 31. The county currently has $31,581,163.86 in general fund.
- Adopted the approval of two roadways in Berkley Hall Subdivision, Hampton Hall Roadway
(550 feet long and 20 feet wide) and Spanish Wells Drive (1,160 feet long and 20 feet wide), into the county road maintenance system.
- Discontinued Cedarwood Drive, Gingertree Lane, and 82.58 feet of the southwest portion of Brookwood Drive from the county roadway maintenance system. 152 feet of Brookwood Drive will remain in the county roadway system.
- Approved the completion of roadways in Clarks Place Subdivision.
- Approved the 2023 Litter Abatement Grant Fund application. The grant would cover 144 miles of clean-up of county roadways. The funds will be awarded Nov. 1 and will require three pickups over the course of the year.
- Approved the appointment of Keith Weaver to the Madison County Board of Adjustments.
- Approved the hiring of Jacob Steiner as communications officer for EMA/CSEPP at a rate of
$21.50 per hour with a start date of Aug. 31; Taylor Hoffman as EMA training officer at a rate of$21 per house with a start date of Aug. 31; and Bobby Baker as medical logistics officer at a rate of $22.50 per hour with a start date of Aug. 31.
- Approved Crystal Parks as administrative assistant for the Planning and Development Department at a rate of $14 per hour with a start date of Aug. 24.
