y granny Gladys came from a family of five children. Her younger sister died when she was little from pneumonia and it left Gladys the only daughter with three brothers.
This family lived in some tough times. Families depended on gardens and their livestock for food. Everyone worked hard.
My mother Daisy was born premature in 1941. She was born at home. The doctor was surprised later to learn that she had survived. Her own grandmother even said that she was the ugliest baby she had ever seen. (Her grandmother wasn’t known for her optimism.) Her parents Charles and Gladys took care of her. I don’t imagine that was easy. Daisy already had an older brother that was just born the previous year. Gladys was the only parent later while her husband served in World War II. The family was completed with one more daughter around 1951.
Gladys developed a rare disease that she dealt with the rest of her life. She also helped with her parents in their later years. Her father had a long illness before succumbing to cancer. Her mother broke a hip which started a downhill slide to her death. Later Gladys helped with two brothers that became housebound.
Mothers pass values and qualities down to their daughters. It is a chain linking us together. My grandmother had a great faith that she passed to my Mom. It grew more evident as time passed. It gave her a strength and assurance to cope. Gladys had a strong foundation. I hope to be a strong link in that chain. I guess only time will tell if that is true.
I meant to write more about my Mom, but perhaps it’s all about building through the generations on that foundation that has been passed down.
