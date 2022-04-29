I wanted to spend some time talking about one of my daughters’ favorite teachers—Mrs. Tammy Long from Kingston. She was always so kind to all the schoolchildren. She has been there a long time, too.
I remember way back when she was pregnant with her second son, Bray. I guess it has been longer than I thought because he is already a freshman now! Where does time go? Of course she is like all moms and is eager to talk about Bray. Mrs. Long told me that Bray has artistic talents and even has some artwork displayed at EKU. He also paints and refinishes small wood items and furniture. He has sold some of these items online. Surprisingly paired with his artistic interests is a mechanical talent. Mrs. Long says that he loves anything with a motor, and Bray is gifted at diagnosing any engine problems. What an incredibly handy skill for a young man to have. Mrs. Long also mentioned how funny Bray is and what a great sense of humor he has. The ability to see the humor in everyday life will always make it more bearable. Bray has two dogs and three cats to keep him company. That is probably handy since he is homeschooling because of health conditions. Homeschooling has not held him back academically though. He has always been an honor roll student.
I wanted to focus on who Bray is and not just his illness. He was diagnosed at age seven with a rare disease called Duchenne muscular dystrophy. This has created the need for a wheelchair accessible van.
To help raise funds for this van, there is a carnival at Kingston Elementary School Gymnasium on Saturday, May 7 at 9 a.m. through 2. There will be vendors, food trucks, raffles, and face-painting. There will be a door prize drawing every 30 minutes. Let’s all come out and support this family as a community. You can join the FB group Mountain Movers for Bray to learn more about all the fundraising projects.
You can also show your support by purchasing a beautiful navy tee with “faith can move mountains” that you can order at this link https://www.surgepromotions.com/collections/mountain-movers-for-bray. The price is from $15. The orders are due in by May 9th at 9 a.m. So, don’t delay. Get that order in now.
“We don’t know how strong we are until being strong is the only choice we have.” DMD awareness
