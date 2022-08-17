Mr. Harold Thomas Speake, 80, of Paint Lick, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center.
Funeral Services were conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, W. Main St., Richmond. Pastor Joe Tuttle officiated and burial will follow in the Manse Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Tyler Agee, John Henderson, Rusty Speakes, Rex Speake, Jim Baird, Lyle Ledford and Gary Ledford.
