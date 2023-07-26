Mr. Jimmy Wayne “Jim” Revel, 59, of Lexington, the husband of Lori Hill Revel, passed away Tuesday afternoon, July 18, 2023.
Jimmy was born on July 31, 1963, in Richmond. He grew up in Lexington, where he graduated from Bryan Station High School and Sullivan University with a 4.0 GPA. Jimmy attended the Parkway Baptist Church in Lexington and was ordained as a Deacon at The Georgetown Baptist Church of Georgetown, Kentucky.
Jimmy was a professional business entrepreneur. He owned and operated Premier Carpet Cleaning in Lexington, where he received recognition for their excellent service by the Greater Lexington Area Apartment Association. In addition, he had worked with his family in the operation of Hardee’s Restaurants in Central Kentucky. He also had served with the Fayette County School System and was a member of the PGA Teaching Professionals where he was an instructor.
Survivors include his wife, Lori; his parents: John W. and Carolyn G. Revel; three daughters: Reese Grayce Revel, Callaway Rain Revel and Blair Smith Cole Revel; one sister: Ann R. Cottone; one brother: Johnny W. Revel; two grandsons as well as several extended family members.
He was preceded in death by two children: James Evan Revel and Aubrey Ann Revel.
Funeral Services were held Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home. Dr. Keith Sands and Rev. Bill Wright officiated. Burial followed in the Richmond Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Robert Duncan, Paul Ogle, Charlie Malchaski, Bobby Hayes, Dan Bruno and Tim Padgent.
Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
