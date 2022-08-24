Mr. Loyd Bentley Cummins, 94 died Wednesday, August 17th at his home in Kodak, Tennessee. He was born April 2, 1928, to Joe and Nancy Sowder Cummins, in Mount Vernon.
Funeral services for Mr. Cummins were conducted Tuesday, August 23 at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Revs. Kent Loveday, Johnny Delashmit, and Allen Livingood. Entombment followed in the Berea Cemetery
Visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mr. Cummins’ online obituary.
Dowell & Martin Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
