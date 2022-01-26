Citizen obituary

Mr. Sammie Franklin Grant, 84, of Richmond, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2022, at the UK Hospital in Lexington

Funeral Services were at 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, W. Main St., Richmond, with Bro. Tim Masters, and Keith Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in the Madison County Memorial Gardens.

Combs, Parsons and Collins Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. 

