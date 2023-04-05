Mrs. Emma Jo Chambers Hackworth, 87, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2022, at the Kenwood Health & Rehabilitation Center in Richmond
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, W. Main St., Richmond, with Bro. Jack Stallsworth officiating. Burial will follow in the Richmond Cemetery. Visitation will be after 11:00 AM Thursday, at the funeral home.
Combs, Parsons, and Collins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
