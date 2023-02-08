Mrs. Eula Mae Crane Combs

Mrs. Eula Mae “Me Mae” Crane Combs, passed away on Tuesday evening, January 24, 2023, at her home in Berea.
Funeral Services were conducted at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home. Bro. Dwight Northern, Bro. Darren Sloan, Bro. Darrell Combs and Bro. Charles Whittamore officiated and burial followed in the Pilot Knob Cemetery.
Combs, Parsons, and Collins Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
