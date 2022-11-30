Mrs. Helen Baker Purkey, 91 the widow of Charles Edwin “Eddie “ Purkey, passed away Monday evening, November 21, 2022
Funeral Services were conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home. Rev. Bill Wright officiated and burial followed in the Berea Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday and continue until the time of Service.
Combs, Parsons, and Collins Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.