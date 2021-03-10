Mrs. Martha Beatrice “Bea” Durham, 95 of Berea, was peacefully called home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Berea Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Mt. Vernon on August 17, 1925 the daughter of Ivory Lee and Celia Elizabeth McCracken Anglin. She had been a homemaker and was of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed her family and reading her Bible.
She is survived by five children: Michael L. and Pam Durham of Mt. Vernon, and Dennis E. and Theresa Durham, James E. and Joy Durham, Larna Lee Durham, and Celia D. and Scott Cotton, all of Berea; and eight grandchildren: Heather A. Kelley, Jacob B.
Burdette, Jacqueline R. Durham, Jarrad R. Burdette and Brandi, Jenifer D. and Josh Filson,
Linsey A. and Jackie Weaver, Jessica C. and Tim Langer, and James Lawrence Carter
Durham. Also surviving are nine great grandchildren and several dear nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Oscar “Larney” Durham; a daughter, Elberta Lee Durham; sisters, Gloria and Edith Irene; and a brother, Cletus Isaac Anglin.
Funeral services for Mrs. Durham were conducted Saturday, March 6 at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon by Bro. Jon Burdette. Entombment was in Berea Cemetery.
Donations are requested to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or to WLJC.
Visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mrs. Durham’s online obituary
