Mrs. Vivian Ruth Cummins, 92 of Berea and formerly of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital in Berea.
Services were conducted Tuesday, March 1 at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon by Brother Allen Livingood and Brother Dennis Wilder.
