By Andy McDonald
For The Citizen
A diverse array of construction projects is expected in Berea in the coming year, according to Berea Codes Enforcement Administrator Amanda Haney.
Haney gave an update to the Berea City Council Tuesday, noting there are several multi-family projects in the works.
“We currently have 140 units at Harvest Commons, which is an apartment complex out in Beaumont [Subdivision],” Haney said. “We have 44 units that are more condo type living spaces on Garden Gate Drive that are under construction. Under review are developments for 41 townhouse lots, 18 duplex lots at Stoney Creek, and 27 new single-family dwelling lots in Stoney Creek. So, a huge push in housing right now, and a lot of opportunities for diverse and affordable housing.”
Haney also noted developments at both Berea College and in local industry. The four-story, 48,000-square-foot computer, digital media and information systems and services building on the college campus is expected to be completed this year, followed by a second building in 2025.
“The structural steel is up so you can actually see the outline of the building, and they are working to enclose the exterior,” Haney said. Additionally, an athletic practice facility is under construction off of Mill Street near the college baseball and soccer fields, Haney added.
At AppHarvest, meanwhile, approval for occupancy for two of the three green houses at the facility has been granted, and the company is currently operating two lines for packing lettuce, Haney said.
In other news, Haney reported the city has hired a new building inspector, Brian Maniscalco, and that electrical inspector Jeff Harness has passed his commercial electrical inspection test. As a result, the city can now perform commercial, industrial and residential inspections.
At the conclusion of Haney’s report, Mayor Bruce Fraley thanked her for her commitment to training. “Amanda has a good team and she continues to make it better,” Fraley said, noting praise her department has received from the Kentucky League of Cities. “Amanda has been a very effective leader when it comes to training, not only for her staff, but also with the boards and commissions that Amanda is liaison for. We appreciate your commitment to training and to getting better, staying up on everything in the codes and planning world.”
During the public comments segment of the meeting, Shane Morris expressed hope that the city would implement a fair policy when it comes to public comments, citing a longstanding tradition in the city. While he said he understood the council’s desire to limit comments that are not directly related to city operations or policy, he added that should not necessarily exclude comments on the public conduct of council members on social media. He instead suggested public comments should focus more on municipal services, instead of social issues, such as the fairness ordinances some years back.
During council comments, Jim Davis asked City Administrator Rose Beverly about a recent lack of trash and recycling pick up services on the western side of the city. Beverly replied she has contacted Waste Connections, and that the company explained they had some vehicle breakdowns during the recent inclement weather. Councilmember Teresa Scenters suggested customers’ bills should be prorated accordingly because of the lapse in service.
Turning to traffic issues, both David Rowlette and Ronnie Terrill commented about road safety on Prospect Street near Moore’s Grocery. Rowlette said he is glad the city has taken the step of installing electronic signs that alert motorists if they are driving too fast, calling it a good start. He expressed hope the Berea Police Department would patrol the area to discourage speeding. Ronnie Terrill, meanwhile, suggested that more road signs should be added to the area to deter speeding, including at the top of the hill on Prospect Street.
Mayor Fraley interjected he has been in contact with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials to obtain more signs, and that the city has even offered to make them in house. He said he would follow up with state officials.
The next Berea City Council meeting is scheduled for January 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.