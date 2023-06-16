Madison County Road Supervisor Scott Shepherd gave fiscal court members an update on the state of the county’s roadways during a Tuesday meeting at Berea City Hall.
Shepherd assessed the county’s more than 500 miles of roadways, including 762 individual roadways, over a four-month period from January to April. The roads were scored by a data driven metric by looking at factors such as traffic flow, rutting, alligator cracks, potholes, cracked seals, and bumpiness, among other factors.
The fiscal court requested Shepherd complete this assessment in November. “We determined that each district was equally in need of repairs,” Shepherd said.
Based on the scores of the assessment, Shepherd recommended the following roads be completed as soon as possible: In District 1, a partial section of Floyd Branch road at a cost of $99,594; In District 2, Ky River Road and Valley Road at a cost of
$173,367.49; In District 3, Muddy Creek Road, Mill Iron Road, Kidwell Lane, and Cedarview Drive at a cost of $254,518.23’ and in District 4, Tom Rhodus Road, Turner Ridge Road, Turner Spur Road, Bucketown and Maple Drive at a cost of $210,254.13.
The cost to improve and repair those roads total $1,323,472.82.
In order to fund the road improvements, the county received $312,734 in Flex Funds from the state legislature and $425,000 budgeted in the general fund for road work. Those amounts present a budget shortfall of $585,738.82.
“How do we develop a long-term solution to maintaining the county roadways?” Shepherd asked the court. “We have to do something different than what we are currently doing.”
County Judge-Executive Ragan Taylor told Shepherd and the magistrates that their job is to determine what that different is, and to improve the county roadways.
“It’s a lot more costly to simply resurface the roadways because our regulations now require curbs and gutters and the width of the roadways to be larger,” Shepherd said.
Shepherd said to mill both sides of the roadway cost an estimated $2.20 per foot. “Any decent sized job could cost an additional $25,000 for the milling job.”
Taylor said the court would continue to work with Shepherd and the road department to determine the best course of action to repair the roadways.
On second reading the court approved a zone change request for 3502 and 3506 Lexington Road from UC-1 single family residential to PUD, UC-11 planned unit development.
Richmond attorney Stuart Olds told the court Jeff and Ann Randall of JAR25 Development own 105 acres on Lexington Road, north of Richmond, between Boonesboro and the Interstate 75 exit at Clay’s Ferry. The developers are requesting 31.95 acres to be rezoned to PUD, Planned Urban Development.
“The basis of this change request is that this complies with the terms and provisions of the county’s comprehensive plan,” Olds said. “This area will be the focus of the most intensive development outside of the cities of Richmond and Berea.”
Lexington attorney Bruce Simpson, representing the homeowners and residents near the development, said the court should oppose the development based on the fact the residents and homeowners near the development were denied their due process because of a lack of notice of a hearing to oppose the development.
This zone change request originally came before the court during a March 28 meeting. The issue was sent back to the county planning and development commission after public notice and signage irregularities were brought to the magistrates attention. The planning commission originally approved the change during a Feb. 21 public hearing.
In other business, Brian Adams was appointed to the planning and development commission to replace Neil Metcalfe, entered into a professional services agreement with McBrayer LLC to assist the county with the local option sales agreement.
