Though most of what I share in my column is about the family that I share a last name and community with, my maternal family are just as much part of the Appalachian culture that I so dearly love.
My paternal family shared with me a love of agriculture and the great outdoors, but my maternal family gifted me with the love of music and culture. Music is so deeply ingrained in Appalachian culture, and becomes an integral part of the identity of so many who take on the creative craft. I am so fortunate to have experienced both.
My maternal great-grandfather, Jake Barnes, was a pastor here in Madison County, living in Red House, Newby, and Kirksville for various periods of time. His roots were in Barnes Mountain, where he spent the majority of his childhood to young adult life.
Papaw Barnes, as his grandchildren affectionately called him, was a man of many, many talents. Like a lot of folks from the mountains, he enjoyed playing music. One of my favorite photos of him is one where he has her on one knee, and a banjo on the other. The banjo now hangs lovingly in my nana’s home. He passed his love for playing on to his children and even some of his grandchildren. One of his children, Earl Barnes (my uncle), went on to play bluegrass circuits and festivals all over the country. He made appearances in a couple of movies, played for various governors of Kentucky, and if you ask most bluegrass musicians around here — he was one of the really good ones.
Uncle Earl passed his love of music on to many, even offering lessons in his home for many years. Two of his children can play pretty much anything with strings and have both been affiliated with well known bluegrass bands over the years. One of them, Danny Barnes, owns a music shop with his partner Randall Conn in Berea. Music Makers is home to some of my fondest memories as a teenager.
Danny and Randall’s shop was my favorite place to be when I was in high school and early college. I had the opportunity to grow a little more, to love music, and I had the chance to meet a lot of people who influenced my life in ways that are absolutely indescribable. Danny and Randall let me tag along with their band to listen to them play many times, and I was always invited to be wherever there was music they were involved in. Being around music this way afforded me opportunities and friendships that I look back on fondly. I know that my love of music is partly due to my roots, but it is also because of the people I was around during these years who loved me for who I was when high school and college were not quite as kind.
I’m forever thankful for the CD that I put in my car on my worst days where I hear my favorite people singing songs that were played in jams while I was doing homework on the floor of the music shop. Music can take one back to the happiest of times, with only the click of a button.
During the pandemic the opportunities to attend bluegrass festivals or shows has been limited. I have certainly missed visiting with friends, listening to them play, and watching them do what they love. However, this week is the time of Poppy Mountain Bluegrass Festival. This festival is one of the first that I attended without any of my family as I was given the ticket from a close friend, and is one music festival that will never let you down. The lineup is always the best of the best, and it’s fun for all who attend. The first time I went is surely one memory that I will always hold close to my heart. As always, the lineup this year is second to none. If you’ve missed the chance to go enjoy live music over the last couple years, this would be a great opportunity to enjoy it, and immerse yourself in a culture that is different from any other that you’ll experience.
