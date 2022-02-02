Nancy Catherine McCollum Collins, 58, Berea died at her residence Friday, January 28, 2022 following a courageous battle with cancer.
Funeral service was at 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Reppert Funeral Home. Bro. Doug Collins and Bro. Greg Cress officiated. Burial followed in Silver Creek Cemetery.
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with Arrangements.
