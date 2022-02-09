Nancy Meadows, age 78, died on January 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by the love and care of family
Funeral services were at Crestview Holy Sanctuary on Monday, January 24, 2022, at noon. Her son, Charles Meadows and Ricky Cress officiated and burial followed in the Madison County Memorial Gardens..
Lakes Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
