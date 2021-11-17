Nannie Lou Tussey, 85, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in Richmond.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 19, 2021 at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home with Bro. Joey Kays officiating. Burial will follow in the Madison Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home.
Oldham Roberts and Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
