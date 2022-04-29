Native Bagel and Mountain Association were honored by the U.S. Small Business Administration Kentucky District Office on Friday and will be recognized with seven other small businesses in Kentucky next week.
The “Kentucky Celebrates Small Business” on Wednesday, May 4 from 11 a.m.–noon at the Kentucky State Capitol Building in Frankfort. Hosted by the Kentucky SBDC, the event will also recognize their KSBDC 2022 Pacesetter Award Winners.
Katie Startzman owns Native Bagel Company, a breakfast and lunch bagel shop in Berea. The business began as a farmer's market stand in 2016, selling only on Saturday.
A year later, Katie rented a restaurant with 12 seats, hired two employees and opened the now popular destination. Early on, Katie contacted the Kentucky Small Business Development Center (SBDC) in Lexington, which guided her through the Limited Liability Company registration process. She also participated in the SBDC’s six-month restaurant training program. In 2018, Native Bagel purchased the building it had been renting.
The restored historical building brings vibrancy to Berea’s Chestnut Street downtown area and is adjacent to an active, pedestrian-friendly area, perfect for both planned and chance meetings.
When the pandemic hit in 2020, Katie received SBDC coaching as she applied for a COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Advance grant. Then the SBDC helped her apply for an SBA PPP forgivable loan and the Restaurant Revitalization Fund program, plus a line of credit for new equipment. Native Bagel has experienced steady growth, and the team now has 18 members.
Revenue increased dramatically in late 2021 when Katie added Night Jar, a hip atmosphere with evening hours and an expanded menu. The company purchases locally-sourced meats from the Berea College farm. Sales more than doubled from 2020, and in 2021 the company purchased a second building in the area. Native Bagel is the classic mom-and-pop business, except that the staffed is all women. This successful business model has been noticed by many, both inside and outside the region.
In addition, Mountain Association was named Financial Services Advocate of the Year.
Mountain Association has been working for nearly 50 years to help build an Eastern Kentucky economy that is more diverse, sustainable, equitable and resilient. It is an SBA microlender, Community Development Financial Institution and a nonprofit that finances business and organizations to positively impact the 54 Appalachian Counties it serves in Kentucky.
Mountain Association is able to lend to folks who may not otherwise qualify for traditional loan programs and offers flexible payment schedules and other customized services. Mountain Association's lending team serves existing and startup businesses and organizations. Their Business Support program connects small business owners and nonprofit leaders to consultants and service providers who can help them succeed, including critical business and marketing services.
Mountain Association also engages in research, communications and advocacy for policy and narrative change. They work with partners on numerous projects to demonstrate what is possible in Eastern Kentucky.
The Mountain Association Small Business Impact for Fiscal Year 2021 includes:
• $1.1 million invested in 61 small businesses or community organizations
• Almost $330,000 for 24 SBA microloans in FY2021
• 61 jobs saved or created
• 3,812 hours of expert technical support provided to 670 businesses
• 71 success stories of clients and communities shared
