The July Fourth weekend was not only a celebration for our country it was a celebration for the health of our residents of Berea.
The Berea Trail Town research team was on the Indian Fort Mountain trail during the holiday weekend collecting the annual health and physical activity information from the trails users.
One walker said, “I walked 5.2 miles today. I do it every day. If it wasn’t for the trails I wouldn’t be able to get my exercise in.”
The first one-mile portion (Stevenson Trail) has increased its annual use from 7-748 users in 2017 to 17 to 911 annual uses in 2019.
Early research estimated the health impact of the trail on mortality. Over the last three years annual trail users consistently participated in an average of 59 minutes of exercise five days per week (Summers, Heggen, & Hackbert, 2019).
The amount of physical activity corresponds the prevention of 71 premature deaths per year (World Health Organization, Health Economic Impact Calculator, 2019).
This year with the pandemic, Ms. Skylar Gayhart’s research is focusing on the impact of COVID-19 on monthly trail visits. Since April, the Stevenson trail, which is the first one-mile portion, has seen an increase of 82% from 2019. The stay at home order, has continued to increase trail uses with May seeing 6,150 uses, and June recording even more with 7345 total users.
The second mile Shortline Pike connector trail was completed in September 2018.
The importance of Shortline pike connection cannot be underestimated.
“I am more active. Better health for me and my spouse and children,” one user said.
Increased cycling for all ages has been primary benefit of a longer multiuse path. Youth and young adults under the age of 18 have seen a 37% increase in cycling since 2018. Dr. Peter Hackbert’s, professor at Berea College and the Entrepreunship for the Public Good students over four years have completed research with the cycling
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.