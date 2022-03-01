‘Need a book, read a book’ returns

Recently, I’ve tried to get into the habit of bringing a book with me wherever I go that involves sitting and waiting for long periods of time, and it seems I am not alone. During Super Bowl LVI, an old picture of actress Sarah Jessica Parker reading a book while in attendance of a previous Super Bowl kept popping up on social media and nearly went viral. Many people could certainly relate.
While being a spectator at the Super Bowl is far more exciting (to me anyway) than many places that require waiting, having access to a book can certainly help the time pass. The Madison County Public Library’s Need a Book, Read a Book program provides just that.
Need a Book, Read a Book was a concept developed several years ago by Beth Madden, the Madison County Public Library’s Programming and Outreach Coordinator. Beth’s idea was to place shelves stocked with donated or withdrawn books in locations where people may be in need of a little help to pass the time - doctor’s office and hospital waiting rooms, laundromats, car service shops - and in underserved areas. Books can be enjoyed on-site and returned to the shelf or kept. Beth checks on the shelves regularly and restocks. With Need a Book, Read a Book building in popularity, we can always use book donations from the community!
After a brief pause during the pandemic shutdowns, all library locations are again accepting book donations. Box or bag your donated books and drop them off at any library location. You can even place donated items in our book drops.
Donated books help support the Need a Book, Read a Book program, as well as the bookstores, book sales, and rare book online store operated by the Friends of the Madison County Public Library. The Friends is a group of volunteers who organize activities that raise money for the library. They are a dedicated and creative bunch. You may have seen their annual Little Quilt Auction on display at the library during the holiday season. Their fundraising supports our summer reading program, special projects like Bookmobile outfitting, and other events for all ages.
Beyond donations and fundraising, the Friends also support library programs through community connection. Not only did the Friends purchase new Need a Book, Read a Book bookshelves and supply donated books, they also connected with Patricia Weiner’s art class at Foley Middle School for shelf design. I had the pleasure of meeting Patricia and her artists last week when we picked up the new shelves. Their work is beyond impressive - to say when I saw the shelves my jaw dropped is no hyperbole. Each bookshelf is expertly painted with a scene from a book, including Anne of Green Gables, Hidden Figures, and The Giving Tree. These shelves will be on display at the library’s Richmond location for a bit, and then will move on to their Need a Book, Read a Book destinations.
Currently, the library’s Need a Book, Read a Book shelves can be found at the Betty Miller Teen Center, Splash ‘Em Out laundromats, Madison County Health Departments in Berea and Richmond, Independent Opportunities, Compassionate Care, Two Guys and a Garage, Fresenius Dialysis Clinic, and St Joseph Berea Same-Day Surgery.
We are working hard to expand this program throughout the county! Several Need a Book shelves will be distributed to other locations very soon. If your organization or business is interested in participating, please contact Beth Madden at 859-623-6704.
