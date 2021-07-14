Nettie Mae Barnes age 94, widow of James Barkley Barnes, passed away on July 9, 2021 at Arcadian Cove in Richmond, KY.
Funeral services will be Tuesday July 13, 2021 at 2 pm at the Richmond Church of Christ 1500 Lancaster Rd. Richmond, KY 40475, visitation will begin at 12 noon at the church. Burial will be Wednesday at the Battle Grove Cemetery in Cynthiana, KY at 11 am. Lakes Funeral Home, Berea is handling arrangements. Memorial gifts in memory of Nettie can be made to Hospice Care Plus 208 Kidd Dr. Berea, KY 40403 or the Building Fund at Richmond Church of Christ.
