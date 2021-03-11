S
mall communities, like Kirksville, are typically filled with people who have known one another for several years. Many of the people that live around our area went to high school together, go to church together, played sports together, worked together, and their families have known one another for several years and a few generations. These ties bring simplicity to life in the rural part of the county. This structure provides a support system for the younger generation willing to carry on family values and traditions that might have otherwise been forgotten.
Some things Bill Grant left instilled within each member of our family is that hard work always pays off, and helping people is always the right thing to do. He loved seeing his children and grandchildren work on the farm and learn about the life he loved so dearly. Somehow, he always made time for the twenty-some-odd of us to always be on the farm when we wanted to be. We didn’t have to ask; we didn’t have to worry about permission; we just went out and worked when we needed to be productive or wanted to help. He was just pleased to see us working hard, and if we were helping someone else in the process, he was even happier.
The upcoming generation gets a bad reputation, sometimes without cause, regarding their work ethic. However, Kirksville makes it easier for kids and teenagers to jump in with both feet. After the ice, snow, and rain received over the past few weeks, a couple of teens worked together to go into the community and help with tree and debris cleanup.
Community members seemed eager to allow them to help out, and many thanked them for their hard work. My grandfather would have surely been proud of these two young men for working to help their community, and he would have supported them in that endeavor in any way he could.
When doubting the generation coming into adulthood, please keep in mind that many of these young people need an opportunity to be of help. Find ways to make that happen instead of being increasingly critical of them.
One of the joys of living in a rural, small-town is that most people understand this and want to support kids in learning productive adult habits.
