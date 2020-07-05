A pastor was talking with a 90-year-old member of his church about things eternal.
“How is your relationship with the Lord,” the pastor asked.
“Oh, we’re on great terms,” the old fellow said. “He couldn’t be any better to me. Why, he has even fixed it so that when I get up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom, all I have to do is open the door and, poof, the light comes on. When I’m done, poof, the light goes back off.”
“Wow,” the pastor said, “that’s incredible.”
Later in the day, the pastor called the old fellow’s daughter and said, “I’m in awe of your father’s relationship with God. He told me how when he gets up at night to use the bathroom, poof, the light comes on, and when he’s done, poof, the light goes off.”
“Oh, no,” the daughter exclaimed. “He’s using it in the refrigerator again.”
The older I get, the more I appreciate “old people” humor. Let’s face it, all of us of the AARP generation do things, quite unintentionally, that can make young people laugh. But, the Bible clearly lets us know that we are a people of purpose, that it is our jobs to let the younger generation know of God’s great power.
“When I am old and greyheaded, O God, forsake me not until I have shewed thy strength to this generation and thy power to everyone who is to come.” (Psalm 71:17).
By the time a person reaches 90, he or she has seen so many incredible things that could only be wrought by God himself. They’re seen the world through the eyes of a child, marveling at simple things, like a colorful butterfly floating on a breeze or lightning bugs that flicker in the darkness even though they have no obvious power source. They have known the love of a spouse and of children. They have felt their hearts turn to mush when they held their first grandchild in their arms. They have felt the comforting arms of God wrapped around them when they’ve had to say goodbye to the ones they love. And, through it all, they have felt the mighty presence of the Lord right there with them.
So, yes, senior citizens can tell you lots about the goodness of the Lord. They have decades of wisdom stored away and they’re ready to share it with the younger folks around them. All anyone has to do is to ask.
If once in a while, we make you laugh by what seems to you like odd behavior, well, we’re fine with that. After all, the Bible tells us “a merry heart doeth good, like a medicine.”
But one word of warning: When we come to visit, you may want to put a lock on the refrigerator at night.
