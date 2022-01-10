Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley announced Monday, that the Berea Industrial Development Authority (BIDA) sold 10.8 acres in the Menelaus Industrial Park to Menelaus Berea Spec, LLC, an affiliate of MP Kelly Design and Construction in Richmond.
Menelaus Berea Spec, LLC plans to construct an approximate 50,000 square foot “Spec” Building on this site beginning this year, which will help the BIDA and City of Berea continue to attract quality employers to the city.
With the recent expansion of Hyster-Yale Group, and new large employers choosing Berea, including AppHarvest and Hitachi-Astemo Electric Motor Systems America, Fraley expects "to see an increasing demand for existing buildings in and around the Berea Industrial Park and Menelaus Industrial Park."
"The industrial product demand for buildings in Central Kentucky has surged as of late, leaving very little inventory for clients to choose from," he said. "Recent reports show less than 3% vacancy of existing buildings currently on the market for sale or for lease. This investment from Menelaus Spec, LLC will meet that growing demand and fill a much-needed void for new product.
"Menelaus Spec, LLC’s investment in Berea will help create new good paying jobs as our local economy continues to grow, and we welcome them as a new business partner in our community."
