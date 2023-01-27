Madison County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CSEPP) will be conducting tests of the new outdoor alert sirens in Madison County the week of Jan. 30– February 3 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The purpose of the tests is to check functionality of the new sirens being installed throughout the county which continues to improve our alert system. Residents may hear several short and low growl sounds from nearby sirens if standing outside during the testing window. These do NOT indicate an emergency. The sounds only mean the siren is being tested individually or as part of the entire system. Tests will not be conducted if severe weather is expected.
Outdoor alert sirens are one of the many alert and notification systems in Madison County provided by the CSEPP funding. Alert systems let residents know that an emergency is happening, while notification systems give residents more specific information. Outdoor alert sirens are an alert system meant to let residents who are outside know that an emergency is happening and that they should go inside immediately.
Alerting receivers, Emergency Management social media pages, and Emergency Alerts over television, radio and mobile devices are examples of notification systems that residents can check after being alerted to find more detailed information about the emergency.
Madison County EMA/CSEPP supports disaster preparedness, response, and recovery through public education, alert and notification systems, and emergency coordination. The office can be reached at (859) 624-4787. More information on community preparedness can be found at www.madisoncountyky.us/ema or on their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages: @MadisonCoKyEMA.
