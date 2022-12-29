By Leslie Barlow
Citizen Staff Writer
When the Madison County Fiscal Court holds its first meeting of 20223, two new faces and one returning after a break in terms, will fill the seats beside County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor and returning magistrate Tom Botkin.
Brian Combs defeated incumbent Ben Robinson III to represent the 1st district, Billy Ray Hughes defeated John Tudor in the 3rd district, and Stephen Lochmueller defeated Bruce Barnes to represent the 2nd district following the retirement of Roger Barger.
All of the men look forward to serving their community and each has ideas on how best to use taxpayers money to fund the county, reduce the stress of the detention center overcrowding, and create a comprehensive plan that will work for stakeholders in Madison County.
Combs ran on a platform of reducing the tax burden, especially on our retirees and seniors with a goal of working toward a smaller government and engaging and informing constituents by making meetings and information more accessible.
“I place a high value on being accountable, making responsible decisions, treating others with respect and dignity, listening to concerns, and making people a priority,” Combs said. “Being a Magistrate will allow me to represent the people of this district and communicate their needs and priorities.”
He singled out the overcrowding of the detention center and the cost to the taxpayer as his biggest liability and concern. “I am for state laws that come with state funding vs. state laws that do not have a funding mechanism,” Combs said. “We are going to have to work with our State Representatives to make sure that we are getting the funding needed to operate the jail.”
Combs said he will employ an all hands on deck mentality when it comes to working for the best solutions for issues that arise before the court.
“When everyone participates in the process without caring who gets the credit, then we’ll all be better off,” he said. “When we all work together, accept personal responsibilities, and maintain a sense of self-government, then our community will be stronger and a better place to live and work.”
Lochmueller is interested in the fiscal responsibility for the county. At the time of the election, he said the biggest issue facing the county over the next five years is the closing of the Bluegrass Army Depot and its financial effect on our county. He said economic development opportunities within the county will be one of the most important solutions to finding additional revenue streams for the county.
The new District 2 magistrate noted his goals for his term in office include fiscal accountability & maintaining of services economic development growth to help with needed revenues to sustain services, support law enforcement and first responders, work to get a fire station and EMS location in northern Madison County, support expanded broadband and cellular service to serve our citizens, and address opioid problems and train our upcoming citizens starting in kindergarten through high school.
Hughes, who has not served on the court in eight years, but served three different terms as magistrate since being first elected in 1998, said his priority was to bring common sense back to county government, noting the size of government has outpaced the tax revenue base. During the campaign he said the biggest issue facing the county is creating a more unified front for future planning by engaging all the major stakeholders in dialogue to create a comprehensive vision.
“My initial goal is to make sure the county’s financial obligations can be met without increasing taxes,” Hughes said. “My only promise during my campaign was that I would not vote for more taxes.”
Hughes said his desire to seek office was because of some of the financial decisions that were made in previous years. “Madison County’s long term debt had doubled,” he said. “Numerous attempts at huge tax increases were undertaken. I helped lead the petition drive in 2019 that led to the repeal of a 139% property tax rate increase. The court subsequently passed a 5% insurance premium tax which I took to be a slap in the face to the wishes of the taxpayers.”
Forming a comprehensive plan that would work for all major stakeholders in the county, is another priority for Hughes.
