ur little community of Kingston has a new store. It’s called, the “Pop-Up Market,” across from the Shell Mart.
The grand opening was on July 17. It looked like fun with a food trailer, local mobile boutique, and Mudtruckerstudio pottery.
The Facebook page said the market has a goal of bringing items “to create a hub for local farmers, artists, and cooks to bring their valued goods to the community.”
There is a wide variety of produce available by weight or by bulk for canning. There are other items available such as t-shirts, candles and melts, goat milk soaps and lotions, and other local gifts. The store is closed on Monday and Tuesday. The Wednesday-Saturday hours are from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday hours are noon-5 p.m.
I met Dr. Mitch and Dr. Amy of Sunset Chiropractic during my weekly Pinnacle hike on Saturdays.
I found them to be passionate about their calling with quite a vison for outreach in the future.
“If you don’t take time for your wellness, you’ll be forced to take time for your illness.” Check their Facebook page for a variety of events, classes, and informative posts.
The scheduled grand opening is July 23 from 11:30-2 p.m. at 2025 Corporate Dr. in Richmond. There will be lunch, arts and crafts, games, photo booth, prizes and more.
I also met another newcomer to the area on that same hike. Her name is Hayley and she just moved here from Nashville.
She is still settling in and exploring her new hometown. Hayley is working at Berea College in admissions.
We are fortunate to be able to attract retirees and newcomers to our home. Let’s continue to be welcoming, friendly, and supportive.
